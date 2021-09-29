Door Wreaths of Remembrance available from Horley branch of Royal British Legion - here is how you can get yours and who you can dedicate them to
The Horley Branch of the Royal British Legion is again offering door wreaths for remembrance.
Peter von Staerck said: "After last year’s wonderful success with the door wreaths for remembrance we are doing the same thing again for those who did not get one.
"However this year is the Centenary of the RBL and therefore this year’s wreaths will come with a unique Centenary Remembrance Sash, plus a dedicated info package.
"You may have the wreaths dedicated in honour of a named serviceman from the War Memorial (listed below) or you can have one personally dedicated.
"Prices start at a minimum donation of £9 for the Regular Wreath & Chaplets, £15 for the Large Civic or RAF Rondel. These wreaths will sell very fast and its only 6 weeks until Remembrance too. Just send me a PM on Facebook to order. Thank you for your support."
Read More
The wreaths comes in two sizes, 36cm and 46cm and there is also the Chaplet. You can either find Peter von Staerck on Facebook or email [email protected]
APPS Thomas / ATKINS Charles / BAILEY Charles / BANKS George / BARTON George / BINGHAM Charles “Sydney” / BORER Fredrick / BORER Norman / BOURNE Sydney / BOWEN Thomas / BOX John / BOYES Reginald / BRADLEY Thomas / BROCKLEHURST Tom / BROOKER George / BROTHERTON Esme / BUCKELL Harry / BUDGEN William / BUDGEN Harry / BURBRIDGE Arthur / BURDEN / Edgar / CHARLWOOD Bertie / CHEESEMAN Arthur / COBURN Harry / COMBER Frank / COOMBER Charles / COOPER Francis / COOPER Frank / CORNFORD John / COUTTS Albert / CROXFORD William / DAY Charles / DREWELL Robert / ELSON Charles / ETHERIDGE George / FISH Harry / FLOWERS George / FREEMAN George / GRAHANE John / HANSEN Carl / HANSEN William / HARDS William / HARMES Richard / HENNING John / HOARE William / HOLMES Thomas / HUGHES Wilfred / HUMPHREY John / HUMPHREY Michael / KENWARD Charles / KILLICK Harvey / KILLICK Sidney / KNOWLES Harry / LAMBERT Edward / LEACH Ernest / LEDGER Thomas / LILES Henry / LOCKYER Edward / LUCAS Edward / LUSCOMBE Geoffrey / MANNERS Douglas / MARCHANT Fredrick / MARCHANT Henry / MARTIN John / MAYNARD William / MILLS Frank / MORGAN George / MOTT Francis / MUNN Horace / NIXON Robert / PARSONS Thomas / PAYNE Edwin / PEACH Ernest / PEPPIATT George / PERRY Kenneth / PESCUD Alec / PESCUD Percy / REEVES Joseph / REMNANT Archibald / RICHARDS Henry / ROFFEY Frank / ROSER Alfred / RUSSELL Donald / SCOLLICK Alban / SHOUBRIDGE Alec / SMITH Ernest / SOTHAM Ralph / SOUTHGATE Sydney / STANDING Charles / STEER Christopher / STEER George / STEVENSON Albert / STILL William / STRINGER Albert / STRUDWICK Albert / SWAIN Thomas / SWINDEN James / TAYLOR Frank / TERRY George / THEWLESS James / TODD Herbert / THOMSETT Charlie / TRIBE Charles / TURNER Arthur / VALLANCE Ernest / VOICE Arthur / WARNER William / WEBBER Henry / WELLER Henry / WELLER William / WHITE Albert / WHITE Charles / WHITE Geoffrey / WHITE George / WHITE Ronald / WILSON Richard / WILSON Thomas / WILTSHIRE James / WOODS Arthur / WOOLHEAD William / YARDLEY Leslie