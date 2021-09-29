The wreath of remembrance

Peter von Staerck said: "After last year’s wonderful success with the door wreaths for remembrance we are doing the same thing again for those who did not get one.

"However this year is the Centenary of the RBL and therefore this year’s wreaths will come with a unique Centenary Remembrance Sash, plus a dedicated info package.

"You may have the wreaths dedicated in honour of a named serviceman from the War Memorial (listed below) or you can have one personally dedicated.

"Prices start at a minimum donation of £9 for the Regular Wreath & Chaplets, £15 for the Large Civic or RAF Rondel. These wreaths will sell very fast and its only 6 weeks until Remembrance too. Just send me a PM on Facebook to order. Thank you for your support."

The wreaths comes in two sizes, 36cm and 46cm and there is also the Chaplet. You can either find Peter von Staerck on Facebook or email [email protected]