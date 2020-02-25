Driver jailed after seriously injuring two passengers in A281 crash

A driver who seriously injured two people after driving an Audi at 100mph along the A281 has been jailed.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Fisher, of Strudwicks Field, Cranleigh, was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (February 24) after the court heard that he injured two passengers when the Audi crashed.

Police

He was also given a 34-month driving ban after being found guilty of two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, say Surrey Police.

A spokesman said that Fisher was additionally told he would have to re-take his driving test when his driving ban expires.

He said: “Fisher drove his Audi A4 at speeds of around 100mph on the A281 at Cranleigh on Tuesday 13 February 2018. Four people were in the car when it crashed into a field.

“Both rear seat passengers were seriously injured and had to be cut out of the written-off car by fire crews.

“The two men in the front of the car received minor injuries.

“Both men who were seriously injured have since recovered, however one of the men still experiences pain associated with his injuries.”

Investigating officer PC John Ryan said: “Thankfully Fisher’s passengers have recovered, this could have easily been a fatal collision. I’m pleased that we have secured this result for the injured parties and that Fisher will now face the serious consequences of his reckless actions that could have also seriously injured other road users.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated team work of the Waverley Neighbourhood Team officers on D rota who helped to investigate and secure this conviction.”