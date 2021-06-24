Drivers warned as 12-week roadworks get set to start on A272

A site entrance is being built for a new petrol station and retail development near Platts Roundabout oppposite the entrance to Billingshurst tip.

Landbuild, on behalf of Forelle Estates, say the work is scheduled to start on Monday (June 28) and will last for around 12 weeks.

A mixture of two, three and four-way traffic signals will be in place and there will be some ‘off peak’ road closures.

Roadworks

A Landbuild spokesperson said: “The works have been timed to coincide with the school summer holidays as far as practicable to try to minimise the impact on traffic as much as possible.

“We have been assured by the developer that everything will be done to try to minimise the impact on traffic but, unfortunately, there will be inconvenience for both residents and businesses for which we can only apologise.”