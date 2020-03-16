Drivers warned of M23 overnight closures

Sections of the M23 near Gatwick Airport are to close for roadworks overnight from 9pm to 5am from today until Thursday (March 19).

Police are warning drivers that there will be full closure of Junction 8 to Junction 10, southbound.

Traffic

There willl be a diversion to Brighton via J6 of the M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and join at J10 M23.

A diversion for Gatwick for J10 M23 continues on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

There will be full closure of the Godstone to Crawley Link with a diversion to M25 J8, back to J6 and follow A22 diversion.

There will also be full closure of J9 entry slip southbound with a diversion: Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and join at J10.

The J9 exit slip northbound will also be closed with a diversion via J10 Crawley Avenue A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way, or via J6 M25 and back to J9 on M23.

The Reigate to Crawley Link will also be closed with a diversion to M25 J6 and follow A22 to M23 J10.

There will be full closure of Gatwick Spur eastbound and all associated slip roads with a diversion via Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and join at J10.

The Gatwick Spur westbound and all associated slip roads will be closed with a diversion for Gatwick, continue on to J10 then A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.