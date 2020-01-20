East Grinstead man charged with beating police officers

An East Grinstead man has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Raymond Holloway, 53, unemployed, of Railway Approach, East Grinstead, has been charged with harassment - put in fear of violence; racially aggravated harassment with fear of violence and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, namely police officers, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Police

He added: “This followed his arrest in Railway Approach at 12.10pm on Thursday, January 16.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 17, where he pleaded not guilty and elected for trial by jury.”

He was bailed with conditions including not to enter East Grinstead and sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court on February 14, the spokesman said.

