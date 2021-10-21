East Grinstead man dies following collision near Hassocks

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday (October 20) as a white Audi A1 S Line collided with a tree close to the junction with Beacon Hurst at around 5.25pm.

The Audi was travelling westbound on the B2116 Keymer Road when the collision happened, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 38-year-old man from East Grinstead.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.”