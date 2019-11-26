East Grinstead man to be honoured for town twinning work

An East Grinstead man will be honoured with a celebratory dinner on Saturday (November 30).

About 100 guests are expected to attend the event to recognise the work of community stalwart Ken Averill, who has been a driving force behind the East Grinstead Town Twinning Association.

He has also been involved with the Lions, the town millennium committee and a number of town parades and May fairs, as well as being responsible for town projects such as the millennium stone and meridian markers, the garden near the Red Cross shop and the town beacon.

Ken, who has worked on the twinning association along with his wife Sheila, is now handing over the reins, although he is still planning to carry out a role in the organisation.

The dinner, to be held at East Court, will celebrate Ken’s work fostering links between East Grinstead and its European twin towns: Bourg de Peage in France, Mindelheim in Germany, Schwaz in Austria, Verbania in Italy and Sant Feliu in Spain.

Among those attending the dinner will be official guests, who are flying in from Munich, Barcelona, Innsbruck, and Madrid.

At the annual general meeting of the association held on November 22, Ken joined town mayor Danny Favor in welcoming new association chairman Nick Hodges.