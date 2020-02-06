East Grinstead Social Group ‘opens life up’ by bringing people together

A social group which started with one person and has grown to 1,200 members is helping to combat loneliness in the East Grinstead area.

Shelagh Parry set up the East Grinstead Social Group (EGSG) Facebook page after moving to the area in November 2017.

Group members on an evening out

She said: “I didn’t know anybody, and my friends were miles away.

“All the groups in the area were specific to something - singles groups, knitting groups.”

Shelagh wanted to create something that anyone could join in with, regardless of interests, so she set up a Facebook group to create events and meetups for local people.

She said: “I felt like - there’s other people that have got to feel like this.

“I just thought it would be 20 to 30 people in the Facebook group but it just exploded.

“Life’s opened up. It’s gone crazy. We’ve had 96 new members in the last week!”

The group organises different events including regular Saturday night socials, Sunday lunches, cinema trips, National Trust visits, quiz nights, cocktail evenings, and much more.

Shelagh said: “Everybody is welcoming. I want everyone to feel comfortable.

“There’s no pressure - stay as long as you want.”

For those who are nervous about meeting new people, the group also holds small meet and greets in pubs.

Group members can also use the page to ask if anyone near to them want to meet for a coffee.

Shelagh said: “Everybody can come. My ethos is no one should ever feel alone.

“Everyone is welcome no matter what age, gender, single or with a partner, and although it’s called EGSG anyone from any area can join.”

“Our group’s oldest person is 78 - and he’s a real sort!”

Shelagh was employed at the Holiday Inn in Croydon prior to her move to East Grinstead, and now works as a teaching assistant at Philpots Manor School and at a children’s home during holidays.

She said: “I’ll be sitting watching people talk and thinking - 10 minutes ago these people didn’t know each other.

“People say ‘thank you so much’, one woman told me ‘you changed my life’. Another said ‘this was the best birthday ever’.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on with the group and making people happy!”

Among the group’s upcoming events is bowling at Hollywood Bowl Crawley on March 14.

Find out more or join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/EastGrinsteadSocialGroup.