Electric vehicle chargepoints installed at school in Crawley

A primary school has had electric vehicle charge points installed as part of a clean air campaign.

The points were installed at Three Bridges Primary School after manufacturer Pod Point relaunched its Electric Schools campaign for the new academic year.

It offered selected primary schools a free electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint to highlight the link between EVs and clean air.

Pod Point’s Electric Schools campaign, which launched last autumn, aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of transitioning to EVs, not least in terms of how they can help fight air pollution - which has been described as a public health crisis - and climate change.

The campaign also strives to inspire young learners on how EV technology will revolutionise the way we travel and use energy, by paving the way for driverless cars and energy management systems like vehicle to grid.

For the campaign, up to 30 primary schools in highly polluted areas are being given the opportunity to claim a free 7kW Pod Point EV chargepoint and installation, worthmore than £1,200.

As part of the wider campaign, Pod Point’s in-house experts will visit schools nationwide to introduce the technology and deliver guest speaker sessions on EVs.

Matthew Andrews, deputy head teacher at Three Bridges Primary School said: “As a school, we’re concerned about the future of the planet and as part of this we want to encourage staff to consider moving to EVs.

“And air pollution is also a big problem for our school because of our proximity to some major roads and the steady flow of traffic that runs directly past our school. “Our new electric vehicle chargepoints will be a great help in encouraging staff to consider transitioning to EVs.”

All primary schools that want to introduce the topic of EVs can benefit from an educational toolkit that Pod Point has created as part of its Electric Schools campaign. The toolkit, which has been developed in line with Key Stage 2 curriculum guidelines, is packed with activities and resources for teachers and children, along with a factsheet for any parents that want to learn more about EVs.

Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point CEO and founder, said: “It feels like young learners are more engaged than ever with the environment and issues like air pollution and climate change. With this campaign we’re highlighting how EVs can be part of the solution.

"We also want to make young people excited about the future of mobility and what road transport might look by the time they have finished studying.”

Visit pod-point.com/electricschools