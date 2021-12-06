Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Father Christmas himself took part in the celebrations on Friday, December 3, in St Peter’s Square as carols were sung by torchlight and the St James’ Primary School choir donned Santa hats as they performed for the crowds.
Lulu Bowerman, ward councillor for Emsworth, said: “It’s been amazing, we haven’t done it for two years, and I think we’ve had the most incredible turnout.
“It’s been lovely, the atmosphere’s been fantastic, families coming back together, the community coming back together.
“All the primary schools have been singing, they did two carols each.
“I think it’s set us up really well for a good Christmas.”