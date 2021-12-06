St James' School choir at Emsworth Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-45) PPP-210312-201847006

Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Festive fun was had in Emsworth as families gathered for the big switch-on of its Christmas lights.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:29 am

Father Christmas himself took part in the celebrations on Friday, December 3, in St Peter’s Square as carols were sung by torchlight and the St James’ Primary School choir donned Santa hats as they performed for the crowds.

Lulu Bowerman, ward councillor for Emsworth, said: “It’s been amazing, we haven’t done it for two years, and I think we’ve had the most incredible turnout.

“It’s been lovely, the atmosphere’s been fantastic, families coming back together, the community coming back together.

“All the primary schools have been singing, they did two carols each.

“I think it’s set us up really well for a good Christmas.”

Ruth Wilson, Ollie Wilson, 8, Oliver, 8, and Lysiane. Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-39) PPP-210312-201744006

Jamie Hancock and Rebecca Ashton with their daughter, Rosie, 3. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-40) PPP-210312-201757006

The Dobinson family. Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-41) PPP-210312-201810006

The Boxalls. Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-42) PPP-210312-201822006

