Enliven Crawley was a great event - and organisers can't wait to share what's coming next

Crawley Town Centre BID in partnership with Creative Crawley, launched their Enliven programme of events on Saturday 14 August 2021 with a spectacular array of circus, dance and music, bringing the town centre to life.

Starting the new season of art in the town centre, performers took to three performance areas to entertain and delight visitors and shoppers.

‘The Lips’ by Puppets with Guts (see video above) were an eye catching, vibrant performance featuring sing-along songs

Rachael Hughes from Crawley Town Centre BID said: “The atmosphere in the town centre was great on Saturday, the artists were so uplifting, looking around I saw so many people smiling and enjoying themselves and the feedback has been so positive, one person I spoke to commented ‘how great it was that the community had been brought together by the event’.

“The young children who got involved with the entertainment were having a fantastic time and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, from Manor Green Sing and Sign Choir to Charmaine Childs Strong lady there really was something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate this weekend.

“We are very grateful to Creative Crawley for all their hard work in helping to bring this event to the town, excited to continue working together on the monthly workshops and can’t wait to share what’s coming next.”

In Queens Square ex-circus strong lady Charmaine Childs, displayed feats of physical and inner strength with a show depicting different people’s stories, including her own, when they have had to show resilience, strength and courage in life.

Street dance duo SAY (Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui) celebrated the joy and innocence of making up dances to popular music in their fantastic show ‘the album: skool edition’, in which the choreography told a wonderful story that these beautiful dancers displayed to an eager audience.

‘The Lips’ by Puppets with Guts (see video above) were an eye catching, vibrant performance featuring sing-along songs and a whole load of fun! Red smoke and eco-friendly confetti rained down over excited onlookers, while they danced and sang with these huge puppet lips.

The High Street played host to an airstream stage, where Nutshella entertained with spoken word poetry, and manor Green College Sing and Sign choir put on a wonderful performance which was enjoyed by many. These acts showcased some of the beautiful local talent we have here in Crawley.

Live music was provided by Crawley Community Youth Service and Tons of Sound shared local DJs to entertain the crowds across all three areas with sets of their favourite music, including house, afrobeats and chart hits. Over in the Memorial Gardens, the Bandstand was the stage for local musicians presented by Crawley Festival who provided a great soundtrack to the sunny Saturday afternoon for local shoppers and visitors soaking up the atmosphere.

