Extreme concern for missing Burgess Hill teenager

Police are extremely concerned for a missing Burgess Hill teenager.
Kaya King, 16, was last seen in Brighton at around 4.40pm on Thursday (April 25), police said.
She is white, 5ft, of slim build, with long dark blonde hair and a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a green bomber-style jacket with a black and gold skirt.
The teenager has links to Mid Sussex and Brighton and could be travelling on trains, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.
They added: “If you see Kaya please dial 999 immediately. If you have seen or heard from her since Thursday afternoon (April 2), please report online or call 101.”