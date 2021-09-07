Families from Afghanistan provided with food by Crawley pub

Rajpal Singh, and his team at The Parsons Pig, kindly donated the pub’s homemade biryani to three Afghan families who have had to flee the country.

One family consisted of eight, while the other two were families of three.

The Parsons Pig received a six-second video from one of the family’s children, blowing a kiss to say thank you.

The Parsons Pig has provided food for Afghan families. Picture courtesy of Google Street View

The families said: “Yes, the food is very delicious. We are enjoying (it). Thank you very much.

“This food reminds us of our Afghan food. India and our country have almost the same culture.

“We also eat spicy food. I love biryani. Once again thank you so much.”

Volunteer Elizabeth Doherty said: “Raj asked his chefs to make them a special one and it was freshly made on a busy Sunday, whereby people order food in the restaurant as well.