Families with young children get long-term support from Home-StartCHAMS with the help of Sussex Freemasons

Home-StartCHAMS, a registered charity whose aim is to help local families give their children the best start in life, is to receive a £15,000 grant from the Freemasons.

The grant, spread over three years, will help the charity to continue to support parents across the area as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.

During the last year the charity, through its team of 55 volunteers, has supported 146 families and transformed the lives of 260 children in the Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex areas, working hard to give young local children in need the best possible start in life.

Alyson Smith (left), the business and fundraising manager from Home-StartCHAMS and Christopher Moore, head of Sussex Freemasons

Alyson Smith, the business and fundraising manager from Home-StartCHAMS said “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this support from Sussex Freemasons. It will make a tremendous difference to us.

"Fundraising has been challenging over the last year and to know that we’ve got this funding support behind us for the next three years is so welcome”

Christopher Moore, head of Sussex Freemasons added: “I am delighted that Sussex Freemasons, through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, are able to provide financial help to Home-StartCHAMS.