Family business with Crawley branch given award for support to the armed forces

A family-owned funeral business has been awarded the 2019 Silver Employer Recognition Award from the Ministry of Defence.

CPJ Field & Co, which owns Ballard and Shortall branches in Crawley and Horley, was given the award in recognition of the company’s continued support of members of the armed forces.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson and CPJ Field's Charlie Field

The presentation, which took place on board the historic ship HMS Victory in Portsmouth, was attended by both Jeremy and Charlie Field, who received the prestigious award from The Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson.

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) was launched in 2014 to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant. This was a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Charlie Field, deputy chairman of CPJ Field & Co is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve. He said: “Receiving the Silver ERS Award is a wonderful recognition of our company’s support of the Armed Forces’ family.

"A number of our workforce have served in the forces or are currently serving in the Reserve or Cadet forces. The skills, approach and positivity they inject into our working day contributes hugely to the overall atmosphere and culture of CPJ Field.

“It was an honour to receive the award as it highlights the value the armed forces’ community adds in supporting our customers on a daily basis.”

The Army Medical Service Ensemble welcomed guests to the Historic Dockyard and the evening culminated with the Beating Retreat, played by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth. The Salute was taken by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire and Rear Admiral Mike Bath, Flag Officer Reserves.