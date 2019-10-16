Famous Dulux dog at opening of new decorating centre in Crawley tomorrow

A new Dulux Decorator Centre will enjoy a visit from the brand's famous dog to celebrate the opening of the store tomorrow (October 17).

The store at Oakwood Trade Park will create four new jobs and all customers who visit on the day will receive a 20% discount.

The first 30 customers through the door will also receive a complimentary goody bag including a t-shirt, beanie, paintbrush and more.

To celebrate the launch, the iconic Dulux dog will be in attendance, giving customers the chance to snap a selfie with the famed four-legged face of Dulux.

Customers who visit the store between 7am and 1pm on the day of the opening will also be lucky enough to get a delicious free bacon roll and they’ll be able to witness the official ribbon cutting with the Dulux dog at 12.30pm.

You can even collect triple Nectar points on all purchases until October 31 to celebrate the launch.

Local charity Springboard is set to receive a donation of £500 worth of products from the Dulux Decorator Centre on the day.

Springboard is a West Sussex based charity operating in Crawley, Worthing and Horsham which has been set up to support disabled children, young people and their families by creating environments and deliver services that develop identity and build self-esteem.

Dulux Decorator centre Crawley store manager, Becky Graham, said: “We’re excited to open our new Crawley store and have the opportunity to meet the local community at our official launch event.”