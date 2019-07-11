Farewell service for the Bishop of Horsham

A special service is to be held by the Diocese of Chichester to bid farewell to the Bishop of Horsham, the Rt Rev Mark Sowerby, in Horsham on Saturday (July 13).

Clergy and laity will gather for a Eucharist celebrated by Bishop Mark who will also preach at the service at St Mary’s Church at 3pm.

The Bishop of Chichester Dr Martin Warner will offer a blessing at the end of the service as the diocese thanks Bishop Mark and his wife Ruth for their contribution to diocesan life over the last decade.

Bishop Mark is to be the new principal of the College of the Resurrection in Mirfield, Yorkshire, and will be ready for the start of a new academic year in September at the college he attended as a student.

He said: “After 10 years in the diocese of Chichester, I shall leave Sussex with gratitude for all that it has taught me and for the many friendships I have enjoyed with the people here. I hope I have been able to give a little too and have particularly enjoyed time spent in parishes and schools.

“It has been a huge privilege to share in the life of the diocese and I shall treasure many happy memories of our time here.”

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, paid tribute to the bishop following news of his appointment to Mirfield after a decade in the diocese.

“Bishop Mark’s appointment as principal of the College of the Resurrection at Mirfield will return him to the north, to a place that was formative in his own life,” he said.

“From the moment of his arrival in the diocese of Chichester, Bishop Mark has been involved in challenging circumstances that have concerned safeguarding. His attention to detail and process has won widespread recognition and respect, locally and at national level.

“In this, as in the pastoral and teaching office of a bishop, he has been a consistently cheerful and encouraging presence and more recently adding to his commitments a lively interest in our Church schools.

“He and his wife, Ruth, will take with them the affection, prayers and gratitude of people across the diocese of Chichester where he has served as bishop of Horsham for the past 10 years.”