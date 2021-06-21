Fears Crawley drivers could be distracted by rude shape mowed into roundabout

An eyewitness who snapped a photo of a six foot penis on Tollgate Hill roundabout told this newspaper they were disappointed it wasn’t anatomically correct.

They added: “I saw this driving my son to school today. It’s not what you want your child to see.”

The eyewitness said someone had obviously decided to create the rude image in an attempted to be funny.

The penis was mowed into a Crawley Roundabout

But they added: “It’s just not and could be dangerous if someone is distracted driving around the roundabout.