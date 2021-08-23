Fine-Tuned Wardrobe hosts its first event focussed on sustainable fashion - picture special

The event was based on the empowerment of women, which is right at the heart of what the company represents.

The evening included a talk on styling from founder Sophia Lorimer. There was also an empowerment talk from Patrice Bailey from the ‘It’s Time to Own it’ podcast. During the evening and so much more.

The event raised £150 from the raffle, for the Brighton’s Women’s Centre - a charity that Sophia has supported in recent years.

When asked why the event was so close to her heart, Sophia said: " I wanted to create the opportunity for women to come together to encourage and empower one another, and to meet other inspirational women.

"The event, which started as a pipedream, became reality at the weekend and was a real success. It was great to see women supporting the Brighton Women’s Centre, having fun and discussing the main Fine-Tuned Wardrobe passion, which is sustainable fashion! I cannot wait to hold another event soon and empower more like-minded women while raising more money for a women’s charity.”

Fine-Tuned Wardrobe is a bespoke styling company focusing on sustainable women’s fashion. We enable women to fall in love with their wardrobe again, limiting the constant chasing after fashion trends and decreasing the amount of clothes going to landfill.

Sophia said: "An example of a FTW service is consulting with a client, then spending time with them to create new outfits from clothes they already own, that they love and based on their unique style. Any unwanted clothes are sold, or donated to shelters for the homeless and refuges for women."

For more information on the services Fine-Tuned Wardrobe provides check out the website www.finetunedwardrobe.com

