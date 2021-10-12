First look at Crawley’s new Christmas lights as town’s ‘festive wonderland’ set to be the best ever

Gala Lights have been signed up for the next three years to provide the town’s illuminations, with a councillor saying the lights will be the ‘best ever’ this year.

And now people have been given a first look at the display.

The lights were being put up yesterday, October 11, and Peter Sirkovsky, managed to grab a snap of the lights being tested.

Crawley's brand new illuminations. Photo: Peter Sirkovsky

Strings of illuminations can be seen strung from trees in the town centre, giving the area a festive sparkle.

Wendy Bell, BID Manager, Crawley Town Centre BID, said of the display: “Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District is delighted to be involved with the festive lights this year. It has been a tough time for the town so we hope that the lights will bring magic and joy to the town. We are grateful to Gala Lights for listening to our vision and providing their expertise on what can be achieved, and to Crawley Borough Council for allowing us to be involved and for providing the correct framework for making this happen. We are looking forward to seeing the town transformed into a festive wonderland.”