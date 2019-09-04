Five-year-old from Crawley is proving a 'wheel' BMX sensation

She is not much bigger than her bike but Poppy Bishop is already proving a 'wheel' BMX sensation at the tender age of just five.

The Crawley Down School pupil finished 3rd place in the under-six category of the recent British BMX Championships held in Derby.

Poppy BIshop

Poppy earned her place in the final after becoming the Southern Regional Series BMX Champion.

She has been competing in the mixed under-six category in the Southern region and after five races she was placed first girl becoming Southern Regional Series champion.

Poppy started out on her BMX when she was just four years old. She trains twice a week at Cyclopark in Gravesend, Kent, a multi-sport open-air centre for all abilities. Throughout the year she has been competing in national events all over the country including Peckham, Bournemouth, Birmingham and has always been top three and on the podium.

Poppy has one more race left this season. She will compete in the Southern Championships on September 15 before starting winter training for next year.

Poppy on track on her bike

And she has already met former BMX World Champion Shaneze Reade and Bethany Shriever who is hoping to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

BMX surged in popularity in 2008 when the sport made its debut at the Beijing Olympics which catapulted it onto a global stage.

Poppy's mum Kate said: "BMX has a great atmosphere on and off the track. Poppy has got to travel the country competing and made lots of new friends through it.

"Poppy has learned, improved and achieved a lot already in the short time she has been training and competing, which is due to the coaching teams but also her self discipline and determination. She enjoys being part of this exciting competitive sport and always strives to be the best at what she does.

"But she loves it and we are enjoying the whole experience as well. Her little sister Holly who is three has just started racing as well.

"Shaneze and Bethany are real role models for the youngsters and Poppy would love to be be as good as they are in the future."