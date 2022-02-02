Former Crawley woman hoping to spread happiness in honour of late son

A former Crawley resident said she is hoping to spread happiness in honour of her son who would have been four-years-old on Saturday, February 5.

Lauren Frost, who moved to Eastbourne from Crawley in September, said she carries out acts of kindness for eight days every year to pay tribute to her son and to open up a conversation about loss.

Mrs Frost said, “We tried for six years to have our son and we had IVF and we were really lucky that we were successful the first time.”

Lauren Frost with Leo SUS-220131-131113001

Unfortunately, Leo was born premature at 24 weeks and four days.

The mother of two said, “He lived for eight days and we had to make the decision to turn off his life support.”

Mrs Frost said she began blogging as an outlet and is now a social media influencer.

She added, “We decided to do random acts of kindness to put happiness back into the world.”

Lauren and James Frost with Leo SUS-220131-130640001

The Eastbourne resident said she also wants to open up a conversation about baby loss.

Mrs Frost said, “People say things that they have heard other people say.

“We try to say to people you do not have to say anything amazing.

“With loss in general we don’t know how to approach it.

“Just opening up the conversation about loss is important and teaching people to just say, ‘I’m sorry’. Don’t just say nothing because it is awkward.

“It is really easy to get caught up in your own world and your own stuff.”

On what would have been Leo’s first birthday, Mrs Frost said she brought treats to emergency workers including NHS staff and firefighters.

Although the acts of kindness had to be done on Instagram last year due to lockdown, Mrs Frost is now encouraging people to go out and spread happiness themselves.

Mrs Frost said her plan this year is to leave flowers and coffee vouchers from Roots in Grove Road around the town for people to find.

She said, “It gives you a good feeling and gives them a good feeling.”