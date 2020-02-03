Former long-serving hardware shop owner in Crawley celebrates her 100th birthday

A celebration party was held to mark the 100th birthday of a former long-serving hardware shop owner

Doris March received a message from Her Majesty The Queen to mark her special day on January 28. A party was held at the Copthorne Hotel on January 26 with her family in attendance.

Doris at her birthday celebration party

The shop she used to run with her family in Pound Hill Parade closed last month. A well-known store, Doris ran it in the 1970s and 80s before selling it in 1984. The shop had been serving the community for 63 years.

Doris has two children, five grandchildren and 10 great grand children. Doris was the eldest of six children. She was born in Dalston, east London but with the advent of war the family moved to Watford. She worked at Scammells Lorries during the war assembling their “Mechanical Horse”, it was here that she met her husband Albert who was on secondment from the Royal Air Force.

They married and moved to Gillingham in Kent where her two sons were born. They subsequently moved to Tonbridge then Stanmore. Albert took early retirement and they took over a grocers shop in Croxley Green in Hertfordshire.

Their youngest son Geoff joined them in their business and in 1974 the family took the decision to move to Crawley and take over the hardware shop in Pound Hill Parade, changing the name to March and Sons.

A few years later the family also acquired the Hardware Shop in Tilgate Parade. Albert sadly passed away in 1981 and to consolidate the businesses the Pound Hill and Tilgate stores were sold in 1984 on the acquisition of the larger Broadfield Homecare Store on Broadfield Barton.

Doris continued to work in the Broadfield store until well into her 80s and continued to live in Stirrup Way until four years ago when she moved into Ifield Park Care Home.

Read more: https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/longstanding-crawley-hardware-shop-to-close-after-63-years-of-trade-1-9187248