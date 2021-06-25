Free lifesaving training for West Sussex motorcyclists to resume in person

Motorcyclist

The fire and rescue service has been running a virtual version during lockdown to help keep motorcyclists as safe as possible on the roads.

It is hoped with lockdown restrictions easing that the service will be able to hold sessions in person once again.

In 2019, 119 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured on the roads of West Sussex But actions taken in the first few moments after a collision involving a biker can be crucial in minimising injuries and can make a real difference to the lives of those involved.

Biker Down is a scheme run by police and fire services across the country.

The workshop covers a wide range of aspects including:

• Scene management

• First aid, helmet removal and safety skills

• The science of being seen

Biker Down aims to give riders and pillions the opportunity to gain the skills and confidence which, should they ever find themselves at the scene of a road traffic collision, could help protect and prevent any further injuries occurring before the emergency services arrive.

Richard Poole, one of WSFRS’s Biker Down Instructors, said: “We are hopeful that with lockdown restrictions continuing to ease that we will be able to deliver this lifesaving training in person, rather than virtually.

“The training package is extremely useful for all road users – whether you drive a car, lorry or motorbike. However, I would really encourage all bikers and pillions to sign up to our Biker Down course, even if you have been a motorcyclist for a number of years. It is free of charge to join and the course contains skills that could one day help save somebody’s life.”