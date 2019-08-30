Fresh moves in plans for major new Horsham school

Plans to build a major new school in Horsham have taken a further step forward.

The Bohunt Education Trust plans to open the purpose-built new school - Bohunt Horsham - on land in north Horsham in 2021.

Horsham District Council announced today that a final planning application for the co-educational school has now been submitted by the Department for Education and landowners Legal & General.

Outline approval for the school - with places for 1,620 children aged from two to 16 - was granted last year along with approval for development of 2,700 homes and a business park on a current greenfield site in the north Horsham area.

The latest planning application relates to the design and layout of the school which will have 50 nursery places, 420 primary school places and 1,200 secondary places.

Meanwhile, part of the school is on course for opening for the new term this September, with Year 7 pupils starting lessons in temporary premises in Hurst Road, Horsham.

Work on the purpose-built school, which will also include a separate sports building, multi-use games areas and sports pitches, is expected to start on site this winter.

Claire Vickers, Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and development, said: “I am delighted that we have reached this milestone in the development of a new school site for Horsham.

“Horsham district is in urgent need of school places and this new school will go a long way to addressing this need.”

The purpose-built school will be opened in phases with phase one scheduled to open in April 2021 and phase 2 in September 2021.

The site is north of Horsham with access from the A264 via Rusper Road.