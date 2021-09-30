Fresh police appeal after man dies in Cranleigh hit and run crash

The crash happened in Horsham Road, Cranleigh, at around 6pm on Monday (September 27).

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a white vehicle parked near their work or home that they haven’t noticed before to come forward,”

He said the collision “also involved a white vehicle which failed to stop at the scene and our enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate both the car and its driver.

Police. SUS-180108-084629001

“The cyclist, a 77-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision.”

His next of kin and are being supported by officers.

The spokesman added: “We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving along the Horsham Road towards Somersbury Lane and the junction with Polingfold Manor in either direction, or who was in the immediate area around 6pm, to get in touch with us, particularly if you have any dashcam or helmet camera footage which could help.

“We are also keen to speak with anyone who works in a garage or a repair shop and may have been approached to carry out repairs on a white vehicle in the last two days.

“If you have any information which could help us, please DM us as a matter of urgency quoting reference PR/P21208623 via webchat on our website police.uk