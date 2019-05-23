‘Fussy-eating’ Horsham family appear on TV show with foodie Gregg Wallace

A Horsham mum who has to cook separate meals every day for her three daughters has turned to TV foodie Gregg Wallace for help.

Kate Blackman was at the end of her tether after tending to the eating requirements of daughters Ellie, 16, Charlotte, 11 and nine-year-old Annabelle - none of whom would eat the same thing.

Now the mum, who works as a nursery practitioner, is to appear on the BBC One show Eat Well For Less? presented by Gregg Wallace and award-winning greengrocer Chris Bavin.

Katie tells Gregg how she has fallen out of love with cooking after making four separate meals every night for her girls - one of whom is fussy about what she eats and another who is dairy intolerant and avoids gluten.

Guilty-feeling Kate confesses she has come to rely on convenience food and takeaways.

Gregg and Gavin come up with some ideas to help the family buy and eat over the course of a week, offering suggestions on how they can change their habits to be healthier, cut food waste, save money, and enjoy conflict free meal times.

The Blackman family are featured on Eat Well For Less? on BBC One on May 30 at 8pm.