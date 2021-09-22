The online broadcasts are designed to inspire local children to consider airport careers, and to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects, by demonstrating their relevance to a wide range of careers at the airport.

The latest series of Learn Live events begins on Tuesday 28 September at 10am, with a broadcast focusing on Gatwick’s engineering apprentices. There will be further broadcasts on IT innovation (October), data analysis (November), construction, focusing on runway resurfacing (December) and forecasting (January).

The latest series of Learn Live events begins on Tuesday 28 September at 10am

The Learn Live programme has been viewed by more than 107,000 students and teachers since it launched in 2017.

Schools can sign up for the events by registering via the Learn Live website https://learnliveuk.com/partner/gatwick-airport-careers/.

Melanie Wrightson, Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Gatwick Airport said: “Our popular Learn Live broadcasts are among the highlight of the year at Gatwick. Since the programme launched in 2017, it has proven a key part of our engagement with local schools, receiving fantastic feedback.

“With the local region having been hit so hard by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we are able to support local children through developing skills and employability, and inspiring them particularly in STEM subjects.”

The Learn Live programme has been viewed by more than 107,000 students and teachers since it launched in 2017.

The airport also hopes that the Learn Live programme will help to inspire the next generation of young people to consider working at Gatwick. By 2038, Gatwick hopes to create an additional 18,400 jobs through its plan to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. This will include 1,300 jobs in construction.