Gatwick Airport holds Accessibility Day

Gatwick Airport held an Accessibility Day to allow people with a disability to experience its surroundings before they fly

Travelling through an airport can be challenging for people with a disabilit. Gatwick Accessibility Days are designed to make it easier, by letting those who attend experience various airport processes and environments ahead of their journey. Older adults with dementia joined more than 30 young families for the day.

Trying out BA's long haul aircraft

People who took part replicated ‘checking in’, rode on assistance buggies, met trained security dogs and the police, passed through security and watched the x-ray machines in action.

To ensure a genuine experience – for the first time – both long and short haul aircraft were made available for the day, with British Airways providing a long-haul aircraft and easyJet a short-haul plane.

Virgin Atlantic also gave visitors access to their V-Room for people to relax in and enjoy refreshments. TUI let guests check in at their desks and staff from the airline also escorted visitor’s airside and through security so that they were then able to experience being onboard the aircraft.

Other volunteers from across the airport also helped to run the event in the airport’s North Terminal including staff from Gatwick’s security, terminal and special assistance teams, the police, the fire service, surface transport team and Border Force officials. Anyone who requires assistance when travelling through Gatwick should book this with their airline who will then pass the information to the airport’s special assistance team.

Jack Bigglestone Silk, accessibility manager, Gatwick Airport, said: “Im so proud to be part of Gatwick’s Accessibility Day and the way that all our partners come together to give up their time and make it such a special event.

"The feedback is always very positive and we know that the event is effective and helps to make peoples’ journey less challenging and more relaxing when they come through to the airport for real.”