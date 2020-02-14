Gatwick expansion plans prompt fears over decline in air quality

Plans for the expansion of Gatwick Airport have led to increased fears of a decline in air quality.

That’s according to the campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE. They say that results of a survey carried out last autumn show that a decline in air quality was the top concern among people questioned.

Gatwick expansion plans have sparked fears of increased air pollution SUS-200214-150148001

Other concenrs included increased rail and traffic congestion in the area, increase aircraft noise and more pressure on building on green spaces.

The results also showed that 62 per cent of those surveyed said they did not support Gatwick bringing its current emergency runway into full-time regular use.

Other results, say CAGNE, showed that night flights are disliked, with more than 67 oer cent of those questioned stating that night flights should be banned from 11.30pm till 6am.

The sixth CAGNE annual meeting is to be held on February 26 at the Copthorne Hotel, Copthorne Way, Copthorne, West Sussex at 7pm.

Guest speaker is Robert Light, head commissioner of the government’s independent noise body – ICCAN.