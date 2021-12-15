Last friday (10th December) Jo Dines gave us a tour of the newly-renovated facility, that was once deemed unusable because of damages caused by rainwater.

With the help of local businesses and the community, the team at Giving Back Crawley have got the centre back up and ready to serve meals, provide snacks and essentials to those in need.

Newly renovated kitchen

The new facility in Northgate, Crawley (RH10 8BB) wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of many different construction and electrical companies, who donated materials and their time to help the centre to be functional once again.

Jo Dines, trustee and chair of Giving Back Crawley said: “We’ve been doing all the building work including the roof and the ceiling. We’ve been doing pretty much everything in regards to building work.

“Originally, all that was needed was just paintwork but the roof needed replacing. The roof eventually leaked and damaged the place.

“The place was falling down and was in an absolute state. There was about £16,000 pound worth of damage.

Damage caused by the roof

“It was a big job but we clawed together and everybody helped. We borrowed and begged to get this finished.

“Because we haven’t been able to have a working kitchen, we’ve got our volunteers to cook from home once a month.

“We get kids involved as it’s a good life lesson and it gives them an understanding of what it’s like to be homeless.

“At the beginning of lockdown we cooked ourselves from the centre for three months, that was fine but we were cooking for 120-140 people a night.

What it used to look like

“We have a team of cooks, so when restrictions were lifted people brought in hot meals.

“We’ve served 120,000 meals so far.

“It’s important that we provide friendship, food and kindness to our homeless community. We build trust with the people we serve and understand that not everyone is ready to leave the streets.

“If you are interested in getting involved, give us a shout.”

Jo Dines showed us around the facility

You can donate by using Giving Back Crawley’s Paypal, or just popping in and speaking to one of the staff members.

What it looks like now