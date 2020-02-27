Go ahead given for controversial new incinerator in Horsham

Controversial plans for a new incinerator to be built in Horsham have been given the go-ahead.

A planning inspector today approved proposals for a recycling, recovery and renewable engergy centre to be built on land of the former Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road - despite strong opposition from local residents.

Artist's impression of the proposed new incinerator at Horsham SUS-190730-121328001

The plans - put forward by waste firm Britaniacrest - were originally turned down by West Sussex County Council in 2018 and a public inquiry was launched in November.

And today planning inspector Ian Jenkins announced that the incinerator - which aims to deal with up to 230,000 tonnes of waste a year by burning any rubbish it cannont recycle - can go ahead.

Concerns over the incinterator previously led to the formation of a campaign group known as NoIncinerator4Horsham who put forward objections over what they said was the ‘unacceptable impact’ on the area causing ‘significant harm.’

The inspector concluded that the incinerator would ‘make a significant contribution towards meeting the identified need for waste recovery facilities’ and would be located on a site ‘allocated for such purposes.’

Britaniacrest director Chris Foss, said: “We’re delighted with the Inspector’s decision today to grant planning permission to Britaniacrest Recycling’s 3Rs Facility.

“This accords with the original 2018 recommendation from planning officers at West Sussex County Council to approve the plans, but sadly this was later refused by planning committee councillors.

“The fact remains that there’s an urgent need in West Sussex and across the south of England for new waste infrastructure. The alternative is for more UK-based landfill sites, which is the least sustainable option for managing non-recyclable waste.

“In the meantime, we will continue to keep local communities and other stakeholders updated on our development plans as we move forward.

“Once operational, the 3Rs Facility will sustainably treat non-recyclable waste by using it as a valuable resource to generate electricity and heat to power homes and businesses.”