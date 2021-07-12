Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Photos from the final day of action

The 2021 Festival of Speed came to a spectacular close on Sunday as supercars battled it out on the Hill at Goodwood.

By James Connaughton
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:39 pm

Take a look through these photos from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff of Sunday’s action, and catch up with pictures from Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Festival. Hollywood star Tom Cruise also joined the Duke of Norfolk for the final day of the Festival, before he headed off to Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

1.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Photo: Lyn Phillips

Buy photo

2.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Photo: Lyn Phillips

Buy photo

3.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Photo: Lyn Phillips

Buy photo

4.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Photo: Lyn Phillips

Buy photo
Tom Cruise
Next Page
Page 1 of 6