This was the very first event to which parents, carers and friends could attend on site after so many months of bubbles and social distancing and the atmosphere was amazing.

All the children were eager to participate and had practised all week during PE lessons, running or walking off some of the 2.6 miles of the marathon ahead of the big day.

From the very youngest children in Reception to Year 6, all the runners put in 100 per cent effort to complete their remaining laps.

St Catherine’s Hospice sent a message of encouragement on the day, which motivated the children even more.

St Catherine's Hospice tweeted: "We're absolutely overjoyed to hear that the wonderful pupils at @GossopsGreenTCT have absolutely smashed their target today, raising over £5000 for our hospice.

"A MASSIVE thank you to all the mini-marathoners! #HospiceHeroes #Crawley #Sussex"

To date, the incredible total raised by Gossops Green Primary is a whopping £7,418 with gift aid, raising the total to £8,612 – 657 per cent over target.

Principal Sarah Dunne said: "We are so proud of our children and their efforts to make a difference for such a special charity.

"We can hardly believe that in such challenging times, our school community – parents, carers, staff and children have bonded together to support St Catherine’s in such a positive way.

"We teach our children that they have the power to make the world a kinder, fairer place and here is the evidence in action."

Donations can still be made via https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GossopsGreen21.

