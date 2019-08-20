Grade II Crawley barn goes up for auction next month

A rare opportunity to acquire a Grade II listed detached barn in Horley with planning consent for conversion to a home, is coming up for auction next month.

It is among 170 lots in the auction being held by Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The barn is has planning permission to be converted into a house

Tifters Barn, 42 The Street, Charlwood, Horley, is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, September 11 with a freehold guide price of £250,000 to £275,000.

Senior auction valuer, Clive Slade said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a detached barn and outbuildings in a semi-rural location with consent for the conversion of the existing barn into separate four bedroom dwelling.

“The barn is Grade II Listed and set within the curtilage of Tifters, a Grade II Listed circa 16th century hall house of great significance. The site lies to the south of The Street, Charlwood, Surrey.

“Tifters is reputed to have once been owned by Queen Mary’s secretary back in the 1930s and even enjoyed a visit from Queen Mary herself.”

The former agricultural timber framed four bay barn with weather-boarding is set in large grounds of 0.61 hectares (1.52 acres) within a walled garden, characterised by mature landscaping.

Access to the barn is provided by a long driveway from The Street that serves two other properties. The barn has strong transport links to Gatwick Airport and the M23 motorway.

Planning Permission was granted by Mole Valley District Council in October 2014, for the conversion of existing barn into separate four bedroom dwelling and it is understood that planning has been lawfully implemented and now lasts in perpetuity.

The proposed accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, living room, kitchen, utility room, bedroom three with en-suite bathroom and bedroom four with en-suite bathroom. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom, dressing room and en-suite bathroom and a further bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

Clive Emson reported sales of £19 million from the July auction – the fifth of eight sales this year which took place across five days in five venues from July 22-26, achieving a sale rate of 70 per cent at the sale after cataloguing 125 lots.

Managing director, James Emson said: “Our auction provides the optimum circumstances for both vendor and purchaser to achieve a great deal.

“With such a vast range of properties and land available in one place there is every opportunity for buyers to find that perfect lot – and sellers know that our packed salerooms are conducive to successful outcomes.

“We hope everyone is enjoying a wonderful summer and a well-deserved break this August – our teams have been working hard to prepare the catalogue for September.”