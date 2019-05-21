Grant gives Horley group a boost

County Care was recently chosen by the community of Horley to win the ‘Bags of Help’ Initiative at Tesco.

They opted to spend their grant on a polytunnel for their flourishing plot at Langshott Allotment, run by their service users.

County Care offers support and opportunities to adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

The allotment, donated by Horley Town Council, forms part of a wide variety of activities and projects which allows for their service users to learn practical life skills, socialize, and give back to the community.

The Mayor of Horley Cllr David Powell cut the ribbon last week as they celebrated this exciting new venture in the sunshine.

The polytunnel will make year-round gardening possible, as well as provide ideal conditions for plants and produce to grow that could not be grown previously.

The service users of County Care hope to turn this hobby into a business, supplying the surrounding area with fresh produce.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Horley for their continued support, as well as Tesco who has made this all possible.