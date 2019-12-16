Grieving mum speaks out over daughter’s death at Burgess Hill psychiatric hospital

A grieving mum is calling for lessons to be learned after an inquest into her daughter’s death at a private psychiatric hospital near Burgess Hill.

Suzanne Roberts, 33, died on October 18 2015 while she was a patient at The Dene in Goddards Green.

Suzanne Roberts SUS-191216-160432001

Suzanne - who had complex mental and physical health needs - had been discharged a few days earlier from the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she had been receiving treatment for an arm injury.

She also had a high output stoma and had been suffering with an acute kidney infection.

Suzanne’s family instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to obtain answers as to why she died.

The family is now calling for lessons to be learned. It comes after an inquest jury in Crawley concluded last week that “the decision by staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital to discharge Suzanne on 14 October was not appropriate and probably caused her death.”

Suzanne’s cause of death was an injury and kidney infection. She was also suffering from ‘chronic dehydration’, the inquest heard.

The jury found that Suzanne’s death was “contributed to by neglect, due to the fact that blood test results showed high levels of potassium, [which] eventually led to heart failure.”

Following the inquest, Suzanne’s mum Loraine and dad Glyn said: “It has been such an awful couple of weeks, having to relive what happened to our daughter in her final days and how she died.

“Although Suzanne had some troubles in her life, she was very loved by her family and is still greatly missed.

“She was very clever and had so many artistic talents. Had she had the right support, I am sure she would have been a very successful person.

“Since she was a child, we have struggled to get the support she needed, which could have made the difference to her being here today.

“While nothing will ever bring her back, we are grateful that the inquest has ended and there are now answers as to why Suzanne is no longer with us.

“All we can hope for now is that lessons are learned so no other family has to face what we have.”

Juliet Spender, public law and human rights expert at Irwin Mitchell representing Suzanne’s mum Loraine Prowse, said after the hearing: “While nothing can make up for their loss we are pleased that we have been able to secure the vital answers that Loraine deserved as to how and why her daughter died.

“It is now vital that lessons are learned so no other family has to suffer in the same way.”

...

[Message clipped] View entire message

3 Attachments

.......

Record of Inquest Following an investigation commenced on the 21 October 2015 And an inquest opened on the 12 November 2015 And an inquest hearing at Court 2 - Crawley on the 12 December 2019, heard before James Healy-Pratt in the said coroner’s area and the undermentioned jurors:

The following is the record of the inquest (including the statutory determination and where required, findings)

1

:

Name of Deceased (if known)

Suzanne ROBERTS

Medical cause of death:

Ta Acute Kidney Injury Ib Pyelonephritis Ic Chronic Dehydration

Il High Output Stoma

3

How, when and where and for investigations where section 5 (2) of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 applies, in what circumstances the deceased came by his or her death.

Suzanne Roberts was detained as a patient at The Dene, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, Hassocks BN6 9LE on the 18th of

October 2015. Prior to Suzanne Roberts admittance to The Dene a healthcare assessment was carried out to take into account her needs and

risks which, were not adequately assessed and because of this there was a failing in meeting her physical healthcare

needs which was a probably contributing factor leading to her death. The healthcare staff at The Dene were not entirely comfortable or adequately trained in providing basic or emergency care for

Suzanne Roberts and this was evident from responding staff and paramedics statements. On Suzanne Roberts last admission to the Royal Sussex County Hospital between 12th and 14th October 2015, she was given

adequate care to a point where unfortunately, due to fragmented information sharing between departments this led to

a serious failure of being aware of Suzanne Roberts needs moving forward. This probably contributed to her death. There was not an effective system in place at the Royal Sussex County Hospital for the use of Suzanne Roberts clinical

records between 12”” and 14”” October 2015 and this probably contributed to her death. There was not an effective system in place at the trauma and orthopaedic department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital for

the use of Suzanne Roberts clinical records between 12th and 14th October 2015. This probably contributed to her

death. There was not effective communication between all departments and within the Trauma and Orthopaedic department at the

Royal Sussex County Hospital relating to Suzanne Roberts between the 12th and 14th of October 2015. This probably

contributed to her death. The decision by staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital to discharge Suzanne Roberts on the 14th of October 2015 was not

appropriate and probably caused her death.

Conclusion of the Jury as to the death

Suzanne was admitted to the Dene who failed to meet her physical needs during her time there, including her high output

stoma. Her physical needs required various hospital visits spending up to 50% of her time in hospitals. Her level of self-harm increased indicating that she was more comfortable within a hospital, this was as per previous behaviour

at another care facility. When she was admitted to RSCH on 12/10/15 because of an arm injury and with stoma bag difficulties, she was found to have

high potassium leading to discovery of acute kidney injury. She was admitted to trauma and Ortho ward for surgery to arm , but this was not required but due to systems and

communications failings between departments and within Trauma and Ortho dept, she was discharged on 14/10/15 without knowledge of the initial admission and recommended in-patient treatment, contributed to by neglect, due to the fact that blood test results showed high levels of potassium, the level of potassium eventually led to heart failure on 18/10/19 which was a probable contributing cause of death.

IS

Further particulars required by the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1953 to be registered concerning the death

(a) Date and place of birth: 05/03/1982 in Knighton Powys Wales

(b) Name and Surname of deceased: Suzanne ROBERTS

(c) Sex: Female

(d) Maiden surname of woman who has married:

Updated: 30/10/18 (TG)

Record of Inquest

Following an investigation commenced on the 21 October 2015 And an inquest opened on the 12 November 2015 And an inquest hearing at Court 2 - Crawley on the 12 December 2019, heard before James Healy-Pratt in the said coroner’s area and the undermentioned jurors:

The following is the record of the inquest (including the statutory determination and where required, findings)

1

Name of Deceased (if known)

Suzanne ROBERTS

2

Medical cause of death:

Ta Acute Kidney Injury Ib Pyelonephritis Ic Chronic Dehydration

II High Output Stoma

3

How, when and where and for investigations where section 5 (2) of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 applies, in what circumstances the deceased came by his or her death.

Suzanne Roberts was detained as a patient at The Dene, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, Hassocks BN6 9LE on the 18th of

October 2015. Prior to Suzanne Roberts admittance to The Dene a healthcare assessment was carried out to take into account her needs and

risks which, were not adequately assessed and because of this there was a failing in meeting her physical healthcare

needs which was a probably contributing factor leading to her death. The healthcare staff at The Dene were not entirely comfortable or adequately trained in providing basic or emergency care for

Suzanne Roberts and this was evident from responding staff and paramedics statements. On Suzanne Roberts last admission to the Royal Sussex County Hospital between 12th and 14th October 2015, she was given

adequate care to a point where unfortunately, due to fragmented information sharing between departments this led to

a serious failure of being aware of Suzanne Roberts needs moving forward. This probably contributed to her death. There was not an effective system in place at the Royal Sussex County Hospital for the use of Suzanne Roberts clinical

records between 12th and 14th October 2015 and this probably contributed to her death. There was not an effective system in place at the trauma and orthopaedic department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital for

the use of Suzanne Roberts clinical records between 12th and 14th October 2015. This probably contributed to her

death. There was not effective communication between all departments and within the Trauma and Orthopaedic department at the

Royal Sussex County Hospital relating to Suzanne Roberts between the 12th and 14th of October 2015. This probably

contributed to her death. The decision by staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital to discharge Suzanne Roberts on the 14th of October 2015 was not

appropriate and probably caused her death.

Conclusion of the Jury as to the death

Suzanne was admitted to the Dene who failed to meet her physical needs during her time there, including her high output

stoma. Her physical needs required various hospital visits spending up to 50% of her time in hospitals. Her level of self-harm increased indicating that she was more comfortable within a hospital, this was as per previous behaviour

at another care facility When she was admitted to RSCH on 12/10/15 because of an arm injury and with stoma bag difficulties, she was found to have

high potassium leading to discovery of acute kidney injury. She was admitted to trauma and Ortho ward for surgery to arm , but this was not required but due to systems and

communications failings between departments and within Trauma and Ortho dept, she was discharged on 14/10/15 without knowledge of the initial admission and recommended in-patient treatment, contributed to by neglect, due to the fact that blood test results showed high levels of potassium, the level of potassium eventually led to heart failure on 18/10/19 which was a probable contributing cause of death.