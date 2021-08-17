Grime-busting pensioners launch South Downs clean up

Former lawyer Sandy Pratt and friend Malina Swann have been scrubbing filthy signs in Storrington - and have cleansed nearly 100 in less than a week.

Sixty-nine-year-old Sandy said: “I suppose it started with the realisation that the countryside and pretty villages were being marred by dirty road signs.”

And the legal eagle turned grime-buster to sort it out.

Sandy Pratt gets to work on one of the signs

“I saw what an awful state they were in and and I thought why not do something about it.”

Helped by 68-year-old diplomat’s daughter Malina, Sandy armed himself with water, bleach, a sponge and stepladder and set about his task.

They started their mission by cleaning signs near their home off Hampers Lane but have since spread further afield.

“We go out for a couple of hours a day and do 10 or 15 at a time,” said Sandy.

“We only do public signs - it could be a speed limit or directional sign, or bus stop sign.”

He said a lot of them had been left for such a long time that the grime had become so ingrained that they were impossible to clean.

“It’s disgraceful,” he said. “I’m not having a go at the relevant authorities - I’m sure they have other priorities and they don’t have an infinite pool of money.”

Sandy, who has a problem walking long distances, is ferried to the grime-spots by Malina who is every bit as enthusiastic as he is in the clean up.

She sometimes takes along her secateurs and gives nearby shrubbery a clip.

And she’s in no doubt about what is causing the signs to get in such a filthy state.

“Pollution from cars is enormous. Storrington is one of the most polluted areas in the UK.”

The couple have received massive public support from villagers who have praised their actions on social media.