Hassocks school to introduce gender neutral uniform

A Hassocks school has announced it will be introducing gender neutral school uniform from September this year.

Downlands Community School in Dale Avenue said it had made the decision following a consultation with students.

Downlands Community School in Hassocks. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman told the Middy: “Downlands is a forward thinking comprehensive school; we believe that schools should help children develop into happy and confident young adults – who are comfortable in their individuality.

“We consulted students via the Student Year Council and School Council for their views and we are delighted to announce that from September 2019 we will be taking the first steps towards a gender neutral school uniform.

“This will mean that we will have a trouser uniform and a skirt uniform (not boys/girls); all students wearing trousers must wear a shirt and tie.

“Students wearing a skirt may also wear a tie with a school shirt, or a blouse without a tie.”

The school, which caters for around 1,200 students, aged 11 to 16, said it will continue to consult parents, staff, governors and students about the next steps for its gender neutral uniform policy.

Having informed parents of the change, one father said: “This is brilliant. Well done to Downlands for being progressive and forward thinking and actually listening to students.”

What do you think? Email your views to middy.news@jpimedia.co.uk