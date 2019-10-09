Hats off to Crawley students as they celebrate their graduation

Students from Crawley College joined students from Chichester and Brinsbury Colleges at Chichester Cathedral for their graduation ceremony.

The ceremony for the Chichester College Group (CCG) recognised the hard work achievements of students who have competed higher national certificates (HNCs), higher national diplomas (HNDs), foundation degrees and professional qualifications.

Liam Robert Daley (left) and Dan Creed, head of learning for IT, Creative Media & Engineering

Subjects ranged from animal management to performing arts and from engineering to marketing. The graduates from Crawley College were:

BTEC Level 5 HND Creative Media Production; Liam Robert Daley who was also named Creative Media Production Student of the Year.

Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering: Mushtaq Ahmed Shahul Hameed.

Pearson BTEC Level 4 Higher National Certificate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Lewis Clarke, and Jack Sawyer.

Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Brent Coe and David Honeysett.

Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering; Dean Berlin and Robert Dennis

The cathedral was packed with family members, staff, governors and guests including Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester, who gave an inspiring speech which celebrated the importance of Further Education and presented certificates to the graduating class of 2019.

Shelagh Legrave OBE, chief executive of CCG led the ceremony. She said: “For the first time, we came together as a group to celebrate the achievements of our new graduates from all of our colleges. It is always our privilege to see so many students, from different backgrounds and of all different ages, come together and take time to celebrate with each other. “