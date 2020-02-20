Have your say on proposals to safeguard employment land in Crawley

Crawley residents are invited to have their say on plans to protect the town’s business spaces from housing development.

Crawley Borough Council is consulting on its proposal to safeguard four areas from having employment buildings converted into unplanned housing.

The safeguarding, known as ‘non-immediate Article 4 Directions’, would remove permitted development rights (known as prior approval) that allow the conversion of office, light industrial and storage and distribution uses to residential.

This would mean that developers would need full planning permission to change the use of these buildings to residential.

Currently a planning application is only necessary if the conversion will cause issues relating to transport, contamination, flooding or business noise.

The Article 4 Directions would apply in the majority of the Three Bridges Corridor (including Denvale Trade Park, Spindle Way and Stephenson Way), Maidenbower Business Park, Tilgate Forest Business Centre, and Lowfield Heath.

Before the new Directions can be introduced a 12-month notification period, including a three-month consultation – which began on Monday, February 17 – will be carried out.

Although existing companies are seeking to expand their operations, and new companies are enquiring about opportunities to locate in the borough, Crawley has a very limited supply of available new business land.

The council’s draft Local Plan identifies a land supply deficit of a minimum of 21 hectares, and, further, Crawley has lost 61,500 square metres of business space to residential development via permitted development rights.

Crawley councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “Our aim is to provide more homes for Crawley people but they must be built to a decent standard. This is best achieved with a planning application.

“Our proposed changes are designed to prevent the loss of more business space in employment areas, which could have a major adverse economic impact.”

Subject to consideration of the feedback received by the council, the Directions would come into force on February 22, 2021.

Representations can be made in writing until May 17 by writing to Forward Planning, Crawley Borough Council, Town Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ, or by emailing forward.plans@crawley.gov.uk.