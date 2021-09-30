Over the years, Crawley Wellbeing has delivered weekly disability cycling sessions with qualified and experienced coaches and the fleet of adaptive bikes at the inclusive track.

These sessions supporting disabled people of different ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling have been both closed group and open access.

During the past four years, however, participation levels have reduced.

Crawley Wellbeing has launched a consultation looking for feedback from local residents and local groups regarding the Crawley BMX inclusive track and Wheels for Wellbeing sessions

Crawley Wellbeing has launched a brief consultation and would like to hear from local residents and local groups as to why the participation levels have reduced.

You can fill out the survey until the end of October at https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=163119343856Crawley Wellbeing plans to use the survey feedback to also identify and develop new sessions from 2022 involving both past participants and new groups with differing needs, not just in the disability field.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We will use the information gathered to help us find a better fit between the needs of potential users and the availability of our instructors and volunteers who deliver the sessions. Please take the time to fill out the survey if you can.”