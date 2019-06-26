Haywards Heath care service told to improve

An assisted living facility in Haywards Heath has been told to improve by health bosses.

Oakwood Court in Amberley Close was inspected by the Care Quality Commission on March 22.

Oakwood Court in Haywards Heath.' Picture: Google Street View

The CQC report, which has since been published, said some aspects of the service were not always safe and there was limited assurance about safety.

It added that here was an increased risk that people could be harmed.

One person displayed behaviours that were perceived as ‘challenging’, the CQC report said.

There was no support plan to guide staff in how to support the person in these situations.

People and relatives provided very positive feedback about the care, staff and management, the report said.

People were also treated with dignity and respect by kind and caring staff.

There were 32 people living at Oakwood Court at the time of the inspection.

The service was contacted by the Middy for a comment.

READ MORE: Shock as rabbits dumped in Burgess Hill recreation ground

Thieves on motorbike go on spree in Ditchling