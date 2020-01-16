Haywards Heath cyclists honour grieving cat with epic ride from Sussex to Scotland

Two Haywards Heath men are dusting off their bicycles for a 750 mile ride to Scotland in honour of the Lindfield cat who ‘broke’ their hearts.

David McKevitt, 54, and Connor Dawson, 21, were driven to tackle the mammoth challenge by Buddy, a five-year-old white cat who would invade their garden on the hunt for food.

David said: “Buddy started coming to our garden and using the cat flap, which made our cats quite stressed. We tried to discourage Buddy but then we were woken by the sound of him wolfing down our cats’ food as though it were his last meal.

“That’s when a neighbour told us about Buddy’s owner, who had passed away at his home and lay undiscovered for a week. The reason for Buddy’s unusual behaviour became clear and our hearts went out to him, so we started putting out extra food and leaving out cat flap open.”

Though the family wanted to adopt Buddy, David said, the idea did not sit well with the family’s four three-year-old cats, Sebastian, Mia, Link and Zelda.

Instead, they decided to look for help, contacting Cats Protection in the hope that they might be able to find him a home.

David said: “It broke my heart listening to his cries during the journey but the team at the National Cat Adoption Centre was amazing and assured me that Buddy would be well looked after. Soon after, we were overwhelmed to hear that they were able to find him a loving new forever home.

“Buddy was one of the lucky ones and his story prompted us to plan this bike ride to raise money for Cats Protection.”

David and his partner’s son, Connor, plan to begin their challenge on April 25, setting off from the National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, before cycling up country to John O’Groats in Scotland.

Though neither of them are strangers to long days in the saddle, having completed a number of charity bike rides already, this will be their biggest challenge yet.– They will have to lug their equipment, bikes and themselves over twice as far as in their previous best ride.

