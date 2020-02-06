Heathrow to Gatwick challenge for Australian bushfire relief

A team of airline employees is preparing to walk from Gatwick to Heathrow on Saturday (February 8) to raise money for those affected by the bushfires in Australia.

Janine Muirhead and Heidi Greenacre, who are both Australian, decided to rally a team to walk the 30 mile distance.

Janine said: “My colleague Heidi and I were sitting down talking about the fires and feeling helpless that we are so far away and wanted to be able to do something. “Heidi mentioned a walk which we initially thought would be about 20km and then it quickly blew out to 30 miles! One of our colleagues had done the walk from Gatwick to Heathrow previously so we thought, why not, let’s make this big.”

The team of walkers assembled are all employees of Qantas, an Australian airline, but the fundraising challenge has been entirely coordinated by Janine and Heidi separately from their employer.

The fundraising team decided to join forces to make a difference in their communities back at home - and hope to raise £30,000.

Devastated by the news of the bushfires, Janine and Heidi decided to organise the walk to show support for their families, friends, and the wildlife in Australia that has been affected.

Janine said: “Whilst we are a big country, everyone knows someone that has been affected, whether they have lost their home, their livelihood, their pets or have had their health impacted in one way or another.

“Every time I speak to my family or friends back home, they tell me about what’s happening and how people are affected and it’s just tragic and heartbreaking.”

There are now 24 walkers aged between 29 and 50 taking part in the challenge, which is expected to take around eight hours.

Funds raised will go to both the Australian Red Cross, which works to support people and communities in healing after this devastation, and WWF-Australia, which is saving wildlife and restoring their habitats.

Donate at gofundme.com/f/x5w7z2-australian-bushfire-relief. The donate page will stay open until Saturday, February 15.