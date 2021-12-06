Help an animal in need this winter with Crawley-based Lola’s Sanctuary
Lola’s sanctuary in Three Bridges has launched a new video to help spread awareness of the hard-work they do to support animals in need.
It’s been difficult lately for Lola’s sanctuary to cover the vet bills and feed the bellies of the number of animals they have in their care.
They rescue all sorts of animals including dogs, cats and other furry friends.
The video has been made to help show the people of Crawley and the surrounding areas the tireless work that Lola’s sanctuary does to help support animals in need.
Sofie, who manages Lola’s Sanctuary social media channels said: “ "We’re so excited to share our new video with you!
“Take a sneak peak into life at Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue and see how your support gives abandoned, stray, neglected, abused and surrendered animals a better tomorrow.”
Lola sanctuary is run by volunteers, so all donations are welcomed to help support the amazing work that they do.
If you would like to donate, you can do so through their donation page or you can buy a gift for them from Lola Sanctuary’s Amazon’s wishlist