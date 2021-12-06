It’s been difficult lately for Lola’s sanctuary to cover the vet bills and feed the bellies of the number of animals they have in their care.

They rescue all sorts of animals including dogs, cats and other furry friends.

Lola's sanctuary has many cats you can adopt, sponsor and donate to

The video has been made to help show the people of Crawley and the surrounding areas the tireless work that Lola’s sanctuary does to help support animals in need.

Sofie, who manages Lola’s Sanctuary social media channels said: “ "We’re so excited to share our new video with you!

“Take a sneak peak into life at Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue and see how your support gives abandoned, stray, neglected, abused and surrendered animals a better tomorrow.”

Lola sanctuary is run by volunteers, so all donations are welcomed to help support the amazing work that they do.

Lola's sanctuary doesn't just rescue cats and dogs...

The video will be featured on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through their donation page or you can buy a gift for them from Lola Sanctuary’s Amazon’s wishlist

Lola sanctuary rescue all sorts of dogs, big and small.

Dogs strike a pose for the camera

Cats at play. It's a hard life