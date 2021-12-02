Give a rescue animal the gift of play this Christmas

Starting from this week, for every ten pet toys purchased through their online store Simply2 Pet Products will donate an extra one to the dogs and cats at Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue.

The company’s goal is to be able to send the rescue pets there a box full of balls, chews, and stuffed toys to arrive for Christmas day.

Bethany Corbett, Simply2 Pet Products Director said: “We decided to run our Toybox scheme this year because of how crucial toys are to help keep rescue pets entertained and mentally stimulated.

“Especially in the colder months when they can’t spend as much time outside.”

As well as rehoming, Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue provides a forever home for cats and dogs in their care, including pets that are disabled or otherwise difficult to place.

Never turning away an animal in need, their work is funded by donations and sponsorship, and carried out entirely by volunteers.

Poonam Doshi, Founder of Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue, said: "We are thrilled that Simply 2 Pets has chosen Lola’s Sanctuary Animal Rescue as the beneficiary for their generous Christmas Toybox scheme.

“Enriching our animals’ lives with playtime is so important to keeping them happy and healthy - they are going to be very grateful for the donated toys!"

Bethany adds: “We wanted to make it easy for our customers to get involved too.

“This way, they can help out just by doing their usual shopping with us. We also have a monthly initiative in which we donate boxes of our ProFleece pet bedding offcuts to the rescues and charities that our Facebook followers nominate.”