Henry Smith MP joins Crawley u3a for day of celebration

U3as from the around the country came together to celebrate the organisation which provides interest groups, activities and fun for older adults no longer working full time.

As well as displays and photographs there were lively performances from the Ukulele and Folk Singing Groups and a very well attended guided walk around Historic Crawley.

Crawley’s MP Henry Smith came and chatted to members during the morning.

From left to right: U3a communications officer Jan Morris, Henry Smith MP, and chair George Redgrave

Organiser and u3a communications officer Jan Morris said: "The event far exceeded our expectations with a great many enquiries from potential new members.

"Many existing members took the opportunity to come along and see people they’ve only been viewing via Zoom! And didn’t we do well with the weather!”