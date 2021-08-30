These are the most popular dogs breeds according to the Kennel Club.

With dog ownership rocketing over lockdown, here are the puppies that have been most sought after across the UK.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 30th August 2021, 5:08 pm

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.

While there are a huge range of diverse breeds across the country, some are a rarer sight in parks than others according to the research by outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets.

Just a single Azawakh was was registered with the Kennel Club in 2020, while less than 300 new Deerhounds, King Charles Spaniels or Cardigan Welsh Corgis were registered, meaning they are now considered ‘vulnerable’.

But others have seen their popularity soar – here are the top 13 most popular breeds.

Has your pet been crowned 2020 top dog?

1. Labrador Retriever

The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. French Bulldog

After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Cocker Spaniel

The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Bulldog

The fourth most popular dog is the Bulldog, with over 11,000 registered last year, an increase of 17 per cent on 2019.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

