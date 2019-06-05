Here is the unusual way to get a free gin and tonic from Greene King pubs in Sussex

Greene King pubs in Sussex are offering free gin and tonics this weekend in exchange for an unusual donation.
To mark World Gin Day, the chain is giving away one free drink per customer on Saturday, June 8.
The only catch is that they have to bring an orange and show a team member at the bar to claim their reward: either a 25ml measure of Beefeater Blood Orange or Pink Strawberry gin, served with a Schweppes tonic.
A spokesman for Greene King said: "Everyone loves a freebie and World Gin Day is the perfect time to treat our locals with a refreshing summer drink.
“Our giveaway for World Gin Day is just one of the exciting activities happening at our pub this summer for Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events happening at pubs nationwide.
“We can’t wait to welcome our locals in for a free G&T this weekend and to experience the events at our pub throughout our Great British Summer Social – let the celebrations ‘be-gin’!”
Here's the full list of participating pubs:
Chichester and Bognor Regis:
The Old Cross, North Street, Chichester
Trents, South Street, Chichester
The Martlets, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis
Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton:
The Cricketers, The Green, Southwick
The Waterside, Ferry Road, Shoreham
The Swiss Cottage, Shoreham Road, Shoreham
The Thieves Kitchen, Warwick Street, Worthing
The Broadwater, Broadwater Street West, Worthing
The Golden Lion, The Strand, Goring
The Mulberry, Goring Road, Goring
The Sussex Yeoman, Palatine Road, Goring
The Lamb Inn, The Street, Rustington
Mid Sussex:
The Railway, Station Road, Burgess Hill
The Star, The Broadway, Haywards Heath
The Burrell Arms, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath
The Dorset Arms, High Street, East Grinstead
The Station, New Town, Uckfield
Horsham and Crawley:
The Anchor Hotel, Market Square, Horsham
The Crown, Carfax, Horsham
The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham
The Old Punch Bowl, High Street, Crawley
The Air Balloon, Brighton Road, Horley
The Snooty Fox, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges
Eastbourne:
The Rodmill, Rangemore Drive, Eastbourne
The Mill, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne
Bexhill:
The Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Bexhill
Visit greeneking.co.uk for more details.